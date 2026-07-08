Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Recreate 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' At Anshula Kapoor's Reception | Watch

Ranveer Singh grabbed attention at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception after videos of the actor dancing his heart out to tracks from Dhurandhar surfaced on social media. The footage quickly went viral, with fans praising Ranveer's infectious energy as he celebrated alongside family and close friends.

Ranveer Singh Lights Up the Dance Floor

Among the highlights of the reception was when Ranveer decided to hit the dance floor and joined Arjun Kapoor for his energetic Gunday song, Tune Maari Entriyaan. The duo recreated their signature dance moves, drawing loud cheers from guests at the celebration.

In another viral clip, Ranveer was seen enjoying a Dhurandhar track with Arjun while the DJ kept the party going. His high-energy performance became one of the highlights of the evening and dominated social media soon after.

Ranveer Singh's dance videos from Anshula Kapoor's reception have gone viral on X. ALSO READ: Naruto Creator Hayato Date Set For First-Ever India Visit At Mumbai Anime Event

Inside Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Wedding Celebrations

Wedding celebrations started with Mata Ki Chowki organised by the family of Rohan Thakkar on 21st June. It was attended by the following members from the Kapoor family: Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

In addition, before the wedding, Anshula had her mehendi and chooda ceremonies, which were posted on various websites with pictures and video.

Anshula and Rohan's love story began through a dating app. In July last year, Rohan proposed to her in New York City's Central Park, and the couple later hosted an engagement celebration in Mumbai attended by close family and friends.

Dhurandhar's Box Office Success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in December and was eventually one of the biggest Hindi box office hits. It is said that this espionage thriller collected Rs 1,307.35 crore at the global box office, Rs 1,007.85 crore of which came from India.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. It deals with an Indian agent on a risky undercover assignment in Pakistan, and the sequel is said to be coming out on 19 March.

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Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Film

Following the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is preparing for Pralay, a large-scale survival horror film reportedly being mounted on a budget of around Rs 300 crore. Reports suggest the project will feature international technicians and extensive visual effects, with Ranveer expected to undergo a significant physical transformation for the role.

While fans eagerly await his next big-screen outing, his energetic appearance at Anshula Kapoor's reception has once again reminded audiences why he remains one of Bollywood's most entertaining performers — both on and off screen.

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