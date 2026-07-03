Naruto Creator Hayato Date Set For First-Ever India Visit At Mumbai Anime Event

Indian anime fans will meet one of Japan's most revered animation directors. Hayato Date, who is the director of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, will pay his first visit to India during Anime India 2026, scheduled to be held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, Goregaon, from Aug 28-30.

Fans Can Expect Interactive Sessions

For the duration of the three-day convention, Date will appear on stage, host Q&As and take part in special meet-and-greet events with fans. According to organisers, the filmmaker is excited to 'meet up with the Indian community and see how their passion for Japanese animation continues to grow.

Thousands of anime fans from across India are expected to attend the event, making it one of the biggest gatherings of anime fans of the year.

A Big Moment for India's Anime Community

Hayato Date's visit demonstrates how quickly anime culture has developed in India. In just a few years, Japanese animation has established a growing community of fans through a combination of online streaming sites, cinema releases and fan conventions.

The organisers hope inviting the likes of Date, who is an internationally well-known creator, will help India's emerging status as a destination for anime worldwide.

About Hayato Date

Hayato Date is best known as the director of the former long-runner Naruto and its direct sequel Naruto Shippuden, based on the best-selling manga by Masashi Kishimoto, which contributed greatly to the series' popular status.

In addition to additional sessions by special guests, Anime India 2025 also plans to have cosplay competitions, gaming, merchandise stalls, artist booths and other activities related to Japanese pop culture during this three-day event.

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