'Title' Trap? 1 In 3 Indian Employees Got Promoted With Less Than 5% Salary Hike: Indeed

Getting a fancier job title does not always mean getting a fatter paycheque. Nearly one in three employees in India who received a change in job title over the past two years said it came with either no salary increase or an increment of less than 5%, highlighting a growing mismatch between career progression and compensation, according to an Indeed report quoted by PTI.

According to the report, nearly 6 in 10 professionals in India said their job title does not reflect their compensation, highlighting a growing gap between workplace recognition and financial rewards.

The Indeed quarterly hiring tracker report is based on responses from 1,211 employers and 2,533 employees across India. The report was based on a survey conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed in May and June 2026.

Title Changes Often Come Without Major Pay Hikes

The report suggested that fancy job title may look good on a resume, but for many professionals in India, it is not translating into a bigger pay cheque. Nearly 80% of employees believe inflated job titles have become common across industries, with many saying they had seen colleagues receive more senior-sounding designations without a corresponding increase in salary.

At the same time, 52% of professionals said they would prefer a higher salary over a better designation when considering a new job opportunity. This suggests that while titles can help create career opportunities, compensation remains a key measure of professional value.

"A job title has always carried professional identity. Titles remain meaningful because they signal opportunity and capability, but they are most effective when they reflect genuine career progression rather than becoming a substitute for it. Building that alignment will be increasingly important for organisations looking to attract and retain talent in a competitive market," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.

Employees Still Value Senior Designations

Despite concerns over title inflation, professionals have not written off the importance of designations. Around 70% of respondents said their job title plays an important role in shaping future career opportunities, while nearly 73% said a stronger designation can improve how potential employers perceive them.

Further, 57% of professionals said their designation has a significant impact on their overall job satisfaction.

Employers Use Job Titles To Attract Talent

The Indeed report shared that, companies are using titles to attract candidates, retain high-performing employees and recognise employee growth. As per the data, 57% of employers use senior-sounding or enhanced job titles as a strategy to attract or retain talent. According to the report, designations are increasingly being used by organisations as a talent management tool, particularly when salary budgets are constrained.

However, the findings suggest that employees increasingly expect these designations to be backed by meaningful compensation and genuine career progression, rather than being used as a substitute for salary growth.

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