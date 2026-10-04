DMart Q2 Business Update: Revenue From Operations Exceeds Rs 16,000 Crore; Established Up To 518 Stores

The first one was fine just start it as: Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s standalone revenue from operations rose to Rs 19,206 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, up from Rs 16,218 crore in the year-ago period.

The parent company of the D-Mart brand saw its revenue from operations at Rs 14,050 crore in the September 2024 quarter and Rs 12,307.72 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

The company had 518 stores as of Sept. 30, 2026, including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently closed to customers for reconstruction.

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Avenue Supermarts Q1 FY27 Highlights (YoY)

Net profit up 12.8% to Rs 936 crore versus Rs 830 crore (estimate of Rs 964 crore)

Revenue up 15.1% to Rs 18,343 crore versus Rs 15,932 crore

Ebitda up 16.2% to Rs 1,526 crore versus Rs 1,313 crore (estimate of Rs 1,517 crore)

Margin at 8.3% versus 8.2% YoY (estimate of 8.26%)

Avenue Supermarts Share Price Movement

Share price of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. saw a 0.31% uptick to settle at Rs 3,183 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.88% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 3,809.80, compared to its previous close of Rs 3,801.40. During today's trading session, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 3,781.40 to Rs 3,880.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 3,529.00 and a high of Rs 4,644.00. On the performance front, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. share price is down 14.31% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is Rs 3.09 lakh crore,with a P/E ratio of 91.05.

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