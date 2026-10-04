Verity Box Office Collection Day 2: Anne Hathaway-Dakota Johnson Starrer Sees Dip In India Earnings

Verity lost a bit of speed on Saturday, with a small dip in earnings on its second day, but the psychological thriller is still bringing steady crowds into theatres across India.

Anne Hathaway's dark mystery continues to hold viewers. Let's take a look at how the film performed at the box office.

Box Office Collection Day 2

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On Day 2, Verity earned Rs 1.49 crore, recording a 9.2% drop in collection from the previous day, as per TrackTollywood. It sold 38,285 tickets across 580 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 46.3% on Saturday. The film's entire Day 2 collection came from its English version. Its total gross collection after two days stood at Rs 3.61 crore.

In terms of formats, 2D recorded Rs 1.27 crore. 4DX earned Rs 19.17 lakh. Dolby Cinema 2D collected Rs 2.76 lakh, while 4DX-2D recorded no collection.

The film earned Rs 47.58 lakh on its premiere day, followed by Rs 1.64 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 1.49 crore on Day 2, the report stated.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra recorded the highest collection at Rs 44.88 lakh, followed by Karnataka with Rs 32.86 lakh. Delhi earned Rs 14.82 lakh, while Telangana and Haryana recorded Rs 13.06 lakh and Rs 8.89 lakh, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 6.36 lakh, followed by Gujarat at Rs 4.92 lakh, Tamil Nadu at Rs 4.87 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 3.85 lakh.

Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab recorded Rs 1.72 lakh, Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh, respectively. Andhra Pradesh earned Rs 1.14 lakh, while Odisha recorded Rs 1.11 lakh.

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Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Verity has recorded Rs 14.69 lakh in advance bookings for Monday, October 5, with 5,074 tickets sold across 536 shows. Overall occupancy stands at 6.7%, with three fast-filling shows and no houseful shows.

About Verity

Verity is a psychological drama, mystery and romantic thriller directed by Michael Showalter. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired to complete the books of an injured bestselling author, Verity Crawford. As Lowen settles into the Crawford family home, she discovers disturbing material that raises questions about Verity and the events surrounding her family. The film released in English theatres in India on October 2, 2026.

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