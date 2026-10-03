Rohit Sharma Says Spending Time With Kids Is His Favourite Way To Unwind

Rohit Sharma has revealed that spending time and playing with his children is his favourite way to unwind after a hectic day. The cricketer, who recently turned host for Sony Entertainment Television's Family Full House, opened up about his favourite way to relax during a recent episode of the show.

During the episode, actress Ankita Lokhande asked Rohit what he likes to do to relax after a long day of playing cricket and travelling.

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The Pavitra Rishta actress asked Sharma, “Tell me, when you play so much and get home, what's your go-to relaxation mode?”

Responding to her question, Rohit revealed that instead of opting for a laid-back way of relaxing, he prefers spending time with his children. He said, “I run after both of my kids. I enjoy being with them because when we travel so much, we are unable to spend time at home. So whenever I come home, I watch what they do in the house, where they run around.”

Reacting to Rohit's response, Ankita said, “Superb! This is the best therapy.”

Rohit Sharma married Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Samaira Sharma, on December 30, 2018. They became parents to their second child, son Ahaan Sharma, on November 15, 2024.

Rohit Sharma hosts Family Full House, which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The show also streams on SonyLIV.

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