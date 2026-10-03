Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Continues Strong Run In India — Check Earnings

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is continuing its strong run at the box office on its second day of release. The Ajay Devgn starrer has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in net collection in India, following a strong opening on Friday.

The latest instalment recorded a massive opening after strong advance bookings and has continued to attract audiences on Saturday.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 39.84 crore net in India so far on Day 2 across 14,657 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 101.84 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 121.41 crore so far. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.

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The film recorded an overall occupancy of 42% so far on Day 2. The Hindi 2D version registered 28.77% occupancy during morning shows, while afternoon shows recorded 51.46% occupancy. The occupancy increased to 61.31% during evening shows. Data for night shows is yet to be reported.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Surpasses Previous Films, Nears Rs 100 Crore

Drishyam 3 Beats Earlier Films

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened significantly bigger than the first two Hindi films in the franchise. On Day 1, the third instalment had a Rs 66.75 crore net opening,and surpassed the opening-day collections of both earlier films by a wide margin.

Drishyam 2 earned around Rs 15.38 crore net and Rs 18.15 crore gross on its opening day, while the 2015 film Drishyam opened with around Rs 5.85 crore net.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar in major roles.

The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have remained at the centre of the first two films. In the new chapter, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2| Ajay Devgn Starrer Maintains Strong Momentum

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