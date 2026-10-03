Piyush Goyal Pushes India Investment Pitch In Meetings With US Companies

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stepped up his outreach to American companies, meeting senior executives from leading US firms across retail, consumer products, technology, professional services and food processing.

During his visit to the US, Goyal has sought to showcase India as a destination for investment, highlighting its expanding manufacturing base, growing consumer demand and technology capabilities while encouraging American companies to deepen their presence in the country.

Goyal's meeting with Grant McGee, Target's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, focused on opportunities for the retailer to leverage India's manufacturing ecosystem under the government's Make in India initiative.

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The discussions also covered expanding Target's presence in India and increasing its sourcing from the country.

Goyal also met Amit Banati, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Mondelez International, to discuss the company's seven-decade presence in India and opportunities to expand its manufacturing, sourcing and investments.

The minister highlighted India's rising consumption and investment-led reforms as factors that could provide global consumer companies with a stronger base for growth and for expanding their global supply chains from India.

Goyal also held talks with Greg Case, CEO of professional services firm Aon, on the company's operations in India and opportunities for further expansion.

He highlighted India's growing strengths as a global hub for talent, innovation and business services, as well as the potential for deeper India-US business partnerships.

Artificial intelligence featured in Goyal's meeting with Paul Grewal, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer at Cognition.

The discussions covered opportunities to leverage Cognition's AI solutions and deepen its presence in India. Goyal highlighted India's engineering ecosystem and startup culture as a strong base for developing and deploying next-generation technologies.

In Chicago, Goyal also met Juan Ricardo Luciano, Chair of the Board and CEO of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), to discuss opportunities to expand the company's presence and investments in India.

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The minister highlighted India's expanding food-processing sector, modernising agricultural value chains and large consumer base as areas offering potential for long-term collaboration.

Earlier, Goyal met Nike executives, including COO Venkatesh Alagirisamy, Chief Legal Officer Rob Leinwand and Chief Government and Public Affairs Officer Jorge Casimiro.

The discussions covered opportunities to build on Nike's engagement with India and deepen its presence across manufacturing, local sourcing and the broader sports ecosystem.

(With PTI inputs.)

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