Adani Airports To Begin Redevelopment Of Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1B North Section

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)-operated Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will start the redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B, prompted by safety concerns over the 60-year-old structure.

Out of Mumbai airport's approximately 55 million passengers per annum (mppa), only around 5 mppa or nearly 9% will be temporarily deoperationalised, AAHL said in a statement on Saturday, October 3. The company has provided airlines with the option to temporarily relocate their operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport at their discretion to ensure continuity of operations and minimise, inconvenience to passengers, it added.

AAHL further assured to support airlines through this transition and will provide all necessary assistance to ensure a smooth and seamless migration of services.

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“91% of Mumbai Airport's passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake redevelopment of the age-old infrastructure that was in urgent need of repairs. Only the North Section of Terminal 1B, which accounts for around one-third of T1 of Mumbai Airport's capacity, is being demolished in Phase 1 to minimise passenger inconvenience and operational disruption. The transition to Navi Mumbai Airport is temporary and does not represent a permanent shift of Mumbai Airport traffic,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

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Terminal 1 has been identified as a safety-related concern for a long time, with only temporary mitigation measures being implemented over the years due to the absence of a feasible option for passengers and airlines. After the fire incident at Terminal 1 in April 2025, the concerns over continuing operations have become even more pronounced. As Navi Mumbai International Airport has become operational and capable of providing an alternative option for airlines and travellers, the planned closure and phased demolition of Terminal 1 can no longer be deferred, the company said.

The redevelopment operations will begin from January 2027 which will increase its capacity by 33% - up to 20 mppa from current 15 mppa.

“Extensive consultations with airlines on the future of Terminal 1 have been ongoing since 2020, and the proposed redevelopment was also presented before AERA and subsequently incorporated into the approved tariff framework. While we appreciate the concerns expressed by certain airlines, passenger safety must remain paramount, and any further delay in commencing this process could adversely impact the safety and convenience of millions of travellers,” Bansal said.

Navi Mumbai Airport is providing a 100% discount on landing fees for new international flights. Additionally, it plans to offer cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in the User Development Fee (UDF) levied at Navi Mumbai and Mumbai Airports.

“Its availability makes it possible to undertake the redevelopment of T1 of Mumbai Airport in phases, instead of shutting down the entire terminal and causing greater disruption to passengers and airlines,” Bansal said.

The company further assured, Navi Mumbai International Airport is a modern, fully equipped airport and has the infrastructure and capacity to handle the additional passenger traffic that would be transitioned from Mumbai Airport. Mumbai Airport and Navi Mumbai Airport are complementary airports addressing the severely constrained aviation infrastructure requirements of India's commercial capital region.

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