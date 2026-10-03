India At Asian Games 2026 Day 16: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Sunday Events

The Asian Games 2026 will officially come to an end on Sunday, October 4, with only two events scheduled on the final day.

There will be no Indian athlete in action on the closing day after India's sporting campaign ended on Saturday, with 85 medals, which includes 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, and moved up to fourth place in the overall medal standings behind South Korea.

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Equestrian

The final sporting event of the Asian Games will be the equestrian competition. The session is scheduled to begin at 6:00 AM IST at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo.

Neeru Dhanda To Carry India's Flag At Closing Ceremony

The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will take place at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Sunday evening. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST, bringing the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 to a close.

Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda will carry the national flag for India at the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony on Sunday.

Dhanda has enjoyed a memorable campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, winning two gold medals and a silver in shooting.

Dhanda first won silver in the women's trap team event before creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in individual trap shooting. She then partnered Kynan Chenai to win another gold in the mixed team trap event.

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The 27-year-old will return to Nagoya for the closing ceremony after travelling back to India following the completion of her shooting events.

With no Indian athletes competing on the final day, the focus will be on the last equestrian event before the closing ceremony officially brings the Games to an end.

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