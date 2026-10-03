Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check India Position After Day 15 As China Lead Standings

India finished their Asian Games 2026 campaign in fourth place in the overall medal standings after a strong final day that saw the country add more gold medals across multiple sports.

India ended the Games with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The Indian contingent finished level with Uzbekistan on the number of gold medals, with both countries winning 21 golds.

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However, Uzbekistan finished just ahead of India with 70 medals overall, while India had 85. South Korea occupied third place with 150 medals, including 39 gold.

China topped the medal table by a considerable margin, finishing with 341 medals, including 169 gold. Hosts Japan were second with 269 medals, of which 83 were gold.

India's Golden Finish

India ended its Asian Games campaign on a high, winning gold medals in hockey, cricket, wrestling, golf and archery on the final day.

The men's hockey team successfully defended its Asian Games title after defeating Malaysia in the final, while the men's cricket team retained its gold medal by beating arch-rivals Pakistan.

In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat won gold in the men's 57kg freestyle category. Kumkum Mohod added another gold for India in women's individual recurve archery, while Pranavi Urs won gold in the women's individual golf event.

India have not bettered their medal tally from the previous Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. The Indian contingent won a total of 106 medals at the event, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze.

India remain in fourth position in the medal standings, while Uzbekistan have one final opportunity to overtake them. Uzbekistan have one equestrian event left on Sunday, which could affect the final standings.

It will be interesting to see whether Uzbekistan can move into fourth place or India retain their position in the final medal tally.

Overall Medal Standings As Of October 2

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