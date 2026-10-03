Asian Games 2026: Antim Panghal Settles For Silver, Loses 1-9 To World Champion Moe Kiyooka In Women's Wrestling 53kg

India's Antim Panghal clinched the silver medal in the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Panghal suffered a 1-9 defeat to reigning world champion Moe Kiyooka of Japan in the gold-medal bout. Despite the loss, the Indian wrestler finished her campaign with a silver medal and added another podium finish to India's wrestling haul at the Games.

Kiyooka controlled the final from the outset and built a commanding lead before securing a 9-1 victory. Panghal, however, had already ensured a medal by reaching the final and put together a strong run through the competition.

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With the clock winding down and Antim trailing, the Indian was forced to take a more attacking approach. However, the move also left her vulnerable, allowing the Japanese grappler to add more points in the closing stages and seal the comfortable victory.

This is Antim Panghal's second Asian Games medal, after she won bronze in the same category at the Hangzhou 2023 edition.

Antim is the only Indian woman to win a wrestling medal at this edition of the Asian Games. Her silver also takes India's wrestling medal tally at the Games to six.

With the wrestling competition now concluded, India's campaign at the Asian Games has also come to an end.

The Indian men's hockey team signed off with gold after a convincing 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the final, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice.

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