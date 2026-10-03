Mankind Pharma To Give Rs 1 Crore To Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, Family For Averting Flight Disaster

Acknowledging the courage and composure displayed by Capt. Smit Machchhar during the crisis, Mankind Pharma announced that it would contribute Rs 1 crore to the pilot and his family as a gesture of appreciation for the responsibility and leadership he demonstrated in the face of danger.

The company, in their LinkedIn post, said the contribution was meant to recognise Capt. Smit's conduct during the crisis, particularly his efforts to protect the passengers and members of his crew.

Capt. Smit's response helped ensure the safe diversion of a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him with a knife and attempted to force the aircraft downward.

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Despite sustaining serious injuries, the Indian-born pilot responded to the attack and opened the cockpit door, allowing cabin crew and passengers to intervene and restrain the alleged attacker.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, conveyed the company's appreciation in a letter addressed to Capt. Smit.

“Some moments leave an impression on an entire nation,” Juneja said in the letter, adding that the captain's “extraordinary courage, composure and sense of responsibility” had touched people in India and abroad.

Juneja said Mankind Pharma believed that expressions of appreciation should be accompanied by concrete action.

The Rs 1 crore contribution, he said, was the company's "humble way" of giving substance to its gratitude.

Juneja also said the contribution could not equal the value of the lives protected during the crisis or the inspiration generated by the captain's actions.

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"A leader is not tested when everything is going well," Juneja wrote, saying leadership is tested during moments of extreme pressure when decisions can affect the lives of others.

According to Juneja, Capt. Smit demonstrated that sense of responsibility by putting his crew and passengers ahead of himself while dealing with the crisis.

Mankind Pharma also shared the letter publicly, reiterating its appreciation for the captain's courage and responsibility.

"Capt. Smit, you have made India proud. We salute you," the company said in its message accompanying the announcement.

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