Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Praised By UAE Crown Prince After FZ1073 Cockpit Attack

Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has praised Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during a mid-air incident that forced Flight FZ1073 to divert to Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hamdan visited Machchhar at a hospital and described the pilot as an example of courage, responsibility and concern for human life.

“During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Flydubai Attack: Co-Pilot Sent To UAE As Investigators Probe Possible Terror Link

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan also said the UAE was proud to have Machchhar as part of its team and linked his actions to the values the country seeks to represent.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” he said.

According to UAE authorities, Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv on September 30 when an altercation broke out inside the cockpit.

Authorities said the co-pilot attacked Machchhar with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Despite sustaining injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and intervene. A reserve pilot, along with passengers, helped overpower the co-pilot.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The UAE Attorney General said an investigation had established that the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist act. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive and any possible links. Multiple media reports said that Machchhar was later transferred to Abu Dhabi for further medical treatment.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Saturday that the pilot was receiving excellent medical care and was recovering well.

ALSO READ: Who Is Hamam Al Hamami? What We Know About Flydubai Co-Pilot And Oman Air Link

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has also commended Machchhar, the flight crew and passengers for their response during the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the pilot. During a conversation with Modi from his hospital bed on Friday, Machchhar reportedly described how he managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, enabling others to intervene.

Sheikh Hamdan's visit adds to the recognition being given to the Indian pilot for his role in bringing the flight to safety while dealing with injuries sustained during the cockpit attack. Media reports said that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.