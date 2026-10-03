Saim Ayub's 'Baby' Taunt To Sooryavanshi Backfires As Abhishek Leads India To Gold

India defended their Asian Games cricket gold medal in style as the men's team beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the final on Saturday.

The victory completed a golden double for India after the women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had earlier won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

India opted to bat first, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings. Sooryavanshi made an aggressive start, smashing two huge sixes off Saad Masood in only the second over of the match.

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However, his stay at the crease was short-lived, as Saim Ayub dismissed the teenager on the first ball of the third over after Sooryavanshi attempted a reverse sweep at a delivery that was wide outside off.

The ball took the edge of his gloves, and the keeper took the catch after juggling it 2-3 times.

Ayub surprisingly celebrated the dismissal with a "cradling a baby" gesture directed towards Sooryavanshi. His celebration, however, was followed by an immediate response from India, with Ayub conceding a four and two sixes off the final three balls of the over by Abhsiehek sharma.

India continued to build momentum and finished with 211/6 in 20 overs.

Abhishek was the star of India's innings, smashing the fastest fifty by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is. He reached the milestone in just 20 balls, bettering his previous mark of 24 balls, which he had set against Pakistan in Dubai in 2025.

The India opener eventually scored 61 off 28 balls, which includes, hitting three fours and seven sixes.

Vice-captain Tilak Varma then produced a blazing finish for India. He combined with Shivam Dube to add 62 runs for the sixth wicket before helping India post a challenging total.

Chasing 212, Pakistan were kept in the contest by Hasan Nawaz, who played a brilliant unbeaten 96 off 51 balls. However, India's bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages.

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All-rounders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each, while Shivam Dube also claimed two wickets as Pakistan finished on 192/6.

India therefore secured a 19-run victory at Korogi Sports Park in Japan and successfully defended their Asian Games men's cricket gold medal.

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