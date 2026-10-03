J&K Set For Rapid Rooftop Solar Growth After 100 MW Milestone: Power Secretary

Jammu and Kashmir has reached 100 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity, marking an early milestone in the Centre's push to expand household solar power, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said on Saturday.

The Union Territory could see faster growth in rooftop solar installations as the programme gains momentum, he said.

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Agarwal spoke to reporters during a visit to a Seva Setu Abhiyan camp in Rajbagh, Srinagar, organised under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He said around 50 lakh people across the country had benefited from the scheme, while J&K had recently achieved the 100 MW rooftop solar milestone.

"I am pleased that a good start has been made in Jammu and Kashmir in this direction as well. J&K has recently achieved an initial milestone of 100 megawatts, and once the momentum builds, rapid progress will definitely follow," Agarwal said.

The Power Secretary also outlined the Centre's plans to tap Jammu and Kashmir's hydropower potential, particularly through projects being developed along the Chenab river.

He said Chenab Valley Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture between the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, is overseeing several major hydropower projects in the region.

Projects including Ratle, Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar are already underway, Agarwal said, adding that work is progressing well with the cooperation of the Union Territory administration.

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The Centre is also examining additional hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Discussions are currently underway on the proposed Sawalkote project, with the government intending to take it forward in the near future.

According to Agarwal, the projects will not only help meet Jammu and Kashmir's electricity requirements but also contribute to meeting power demand in other parts of the country.

(With PTI inputs.)

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