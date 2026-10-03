Nestle Defends Low Fat Dairy Whitener After FSSAI Calls It 'Unsafe' And 'Substandard'

Nestlé India has said its “Low Fat Dairy Whitener” is safe to consume and complies with applicable regulatory requirements after a sample of the product was classified as “unsafe” and “substandard” by the FSSAI in a food safety laboratory report.

Nestlé India told NDTV Profit the product is safe to consume and complies with all applicable regulatory requirements.

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The company spokesperson said phosphorus is naturally present in milk and milk-based products and argued that the laboratory findings cited by the regulator reflect total phosphorus without distinguishing between naturally occurring phosphorus and phosphorus added as a food additive.

According to Nestlé, the product complies with the prescribed limits for added phosphorus under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, including on an “as consumed” basis.

The response comes after FSSAI said a sample of Nestlé's Low Fat Dairy Whitener, collected from the premises of Bharat Hotels Ltd., which operates The Lalit in Connaught Place, New Delhi, was found to be non-compliant during laboratory testing.

FSSAI said the sample had been declared “unsafe and substandard” and that the laboratory analysis report had been provided to the food business operator for necessary action.

The regulator also directed the operator to prohibit the sale of the identified product and said an opportunity to appeal against the Food Analyst's report was available under the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Nestlé said it has shared data relating to other similar milk-based products with the authorities as part of its response to the issue.

The company said it remains in continuous engagement with the authorities as part of the process established under law.

FSSAI's public communication did not specify the particular laboratory parameter or finding that resulted in the “unsafe” and “substandard” classifications.

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