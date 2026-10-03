Asian Games 2026 Day 15 Highlights: India Strike Gold In Cricket, Hockey, Wrestling, Golf And Archery

India enjoyed a golden finish to its Asian Games 2026 campaign on Saturday, October 3, with the country's contingent adding medals across hockey, cricket, wrestling, archery and golf.

India Complete Golden Hockey Defence

The biggest moment came in men's hockey, where India defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final to successfully defend its Asian Games title.

Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra were also on the scoresheet. The victory gave India its fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games and also secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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India Defeat Pakistan, Retain Asian Games Cricket Gold

India also retained its men's cricket gold after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final. The victory completed a gold-medal double for India in cricket after the women's team had won the title earlier in the Games.

India's Wrestlers Deliver Gold, Silver And Bronze

Wrestling also brought three medals for India on the final day.

Aman Sehrawat won the men's 57kg freestyle gold after defeating North Korea's Hong Kong Song 11-7 in the final.

India's women's grappler Antim Panghal, meanwhile, settled for a silver medal in the women's 53kg category after losing to Japan's Moe Kiyooka in the final.

Deepak Punia added a bronze medal in the men's 97kg freestyle category after beating Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar 2-1.

It was India's first Asian Games medal in the men's 97kg freestyle category in 60 years. Sagar Jaglan missed out on a medal after losing his men's 74kg bronze-medal bout.

Gold For Kumkum, Bronze For Neeraj

In archery, Kumkum Mohod won gold in the women's individual recurve event, adding another historic medal to India's campaign.

Neeraj Chauhan also secured bronze in the men's individual recurve event after defeating fellow Indian Dheeraj Bhambodirag.

Golf Adds Gold And Silver To India's Tally

Golf produced another gold for India as Pranavi Urs won the women's individual event. She became the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold at the Asian Games.

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The Indian women's team of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs also secured a silver medal in the sport.

With the day's results, India finished the Asian Games 2026 with 85 medals, which includes 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, and moved up to fourth place in the overall medal standings behind South Korea.

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