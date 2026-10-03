Aman Sehrawat Stuns World Champion, Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold In 57kg Wrestling

India's Aman Sehrawat defeated reigning world champion Han Chong Song of North Korea in the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling final to clinch another gold medal for India at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The 23-year-old Haryana wrestler produced a dominant performance to beat his North Korean opponent 11-7 after two periods and add another gold to India's medal tally.

It was a closely fought contest in patches, but Sehrawat looked the stronger wrestler for most of the bout, as he displayed better stamina and kept the pressure on his opponent throughout the final.

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Sehrawat took control of the match very early, after taking a 4-1 lead in the opening period. Chong Song fought back strongly in the second period, scoring three consecutive two-point moves to put pressure on the Indian grappler.

However, Sehrawat quickly restored his advantage and refused to let the North Korean back into the contest.

He then maintained his composure in the closing stages to secure an 11-7 victory and claim the gold medal.

The Indian was visibly frustrated when Chong Song appeared to be seeking a breather after claiming an injury during the bout. Sehrawat, however, remained focused and continued to push for points.

The gold medal is Sehrawat's latest major achievement and adds to India's impressive wrestling campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

With Sehrawat's victory, India have now won their fourth wrestling medal at the Games. The gold also took India's overall gold medal tally to 20 at the 2026 Asian Games.

Who Is Aman Sehrawat? India's 57kg Wrestling Star

Aman Sehrawat, 23, who is from Haryana and competes in the men's freestyle 57kg category. He has established himself as one of India's leading young wrestlers in the mentioned weight class.

His victory over reigning world champion Han Chong Song at the Asian Games is another significant achievement in his career and underlines his standing on the international wrestling stage.

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