Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women will face off in the first T20I of their three-match series on October 3 in Harare. Here are the match date, time, venue and live-streaming details for viewers in India.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I: Date And Time

The 1st T20I between Zimbabwe Women and West Indies Women will be played on October 3, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. IST.

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Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I: Venue

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I: Live Telecast In India

The Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I will not be broadcast in India.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I match live on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I: Preview

The two teams have named experienced players for the series opener, with Zimbabwe relying on Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano. West Indies, meanwhile, will have veteran Stafanie Taylor alongside skipper Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher and Shemaine Campbelle.

Zimbabwe will look to make the most of home conditions when they face West Indies in the series opener. The hosts will need to keep the scoreboard moving through the middle overs while handling the visitors' bowling attack.

Josephine Nkomo will be one of Zimbabwe's key players, while Modester Mupachikwa will be expected to provide a solid start at the top of the order.

West Indies enter the contest with a deadly combination of experience and power. Stafanie Taylor brings considerable experience to the side, while Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle and Afy Fletcher are expected to make an impact.

With both teams looking to take an early lead in the three-match series, the opening T20I promises an intriguing battle in Harare.

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Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I: Squads

Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo, Beloved Biza, Olinder Chare, Francisca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu, Tendai Makusha, Michelle Mavunga, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Christine Mutasa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda

West Indies: Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James

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