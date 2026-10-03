Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Surpasses Previous Films, Nears Rs 100 Crore

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened to a strong response, giving the franchise its biggest start yet. The Ajay Devgn starrer has already crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India and is now within easy reach of the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

On Day 1, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned Rs 66.75 crore net in India from 15,759 shows at 60.1% overall occupancy. The film recorded an India gross of Rs 80.10 crore and added Rs 15 crore from overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 95.10 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Drishyam 3 Beats Earlier Films

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened much bigger than the first two Hindi films in the franchise. Drishyam 2 earned around Rs 15.38 crore net and Rs 18.15 crore gross on Day 1, while the 2015 Drishyam opened with around Rs 5.85 crore net. With its Rs 66.75 crore net opening, the third film has comfortably surpassed both films.

The latest instalment has also given Ajay Devgn the biggest opening of his career.

Advance Booking

Drishyam 3 saw good demand before its release. Its advance bookings across eight days have earned Rs 80.40 crore gross in India, which comes down to Rs 68.47 crore after excluding blocked seats. The film has sold around 23.47 lakh tickets across 60,115 shows.

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All About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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