Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 3: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Retail fuel prices showed wide variation across major Indian cities on Saturday, as rates held firm in key metro markets while tilting higher in a majority of regional centres amid surging international crude oil benchmarks.

The fluctuations in domestic pump prices are driven primarily by worsening geopolitical instability in the Middle East. Brent crude surged past the $100 threshold, trading up 0.44% at $102.76 per barrel in recent checks.

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Global oil markets reacted sharply following reports that the United States is deploying a third aircraft carrier strike group to the region, intensifying fears of severe supply chain disruptions.

Geopolitical friction has escalated further following news that the US Central Command destroyed five Iranian crude carriers on September 9 as part of ongoing military operations involving Iranian maritime oil transport.

Despite the persistent pressure from international crude markets, even state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) kept national average fuel rates largely stable, maintaining the national average price of petrol at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre.

On October 3, 2026, fuel rates in key metropolitan hubs were recorded as follows:

Petrol Prices

City Petrol Price (₹/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Chennai Rs 107.76 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Bengaluru Rs 111.68

Diesel Prices

City Diesel Price (₹/litre) Delhi Rs 95.20 Kolkata Rs 99.82 Mumbai Rs 97.83 Chennai Rs 99.55 Hyderabad Rs 104.23 Bengaluru Rs 99.56

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Retail fuel pricing in India operates on numerous factors daily, evaluated by state-owned marketers including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. Base pricing accounts for benchmark international crude rates, the USD-INR exchange rate, refining costs, freight fees, and dealer margins.

However, local retail prices vary significantly across state lines due to regional Value Added Tax (VAT) structures and local levies, explaining why shifts in global crude do not always trigger immediate or uniform adjustments nationwide.

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With Middle East hostilities continuing to unsettle global energy markets, analysts warn that crude oil staying above $100 a barrel poses a major risk to India's inflation trajectory and retail fuel prices over the coming weeks.

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