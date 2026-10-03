'Jantar Mantar 2.0': CJP Announces Oct 10 Protest Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Exit

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a fresh protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 10, 2026, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. CJP convenor Abhijit Dipke said supporters from across the country would travel to the national capital for the demonstration if Kumar does not step down.

The CPJ leader Dipke posted on X,"If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

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If Delhi Police tries to stop us, wherever they stop us will become our Jantar Mantar.."

The announcement comes days after the CJP held a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 2. Dipke described the planned Delhi demonstration as “Jantar Mantar 2.0” and called on supporters to participate in the agitation.

He further added, "This is a fight to save our democracy. Every citizen who wants free & fair elections must join."

The CJP's demand for Kumar's resignation comes amid protests concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The organisation has alleged irregularities in connection with the revision exercise and has called for the SIR to be suspended. These remain allegations made by the CJP and are not established findings.

The latest announcement adds to a series of demonstrations and political demands surrounding the Election Commission's handling of the electoral-roll revision process. The CJP has sought Kumar's resignation while opposing the implementation of the SIR.

CJP leader Abhijit Dipke has leveled serious charges against the Election Commission, alleging pre-election voter list tampering. Dipke claims nearly 13 crore voters were struck off the rolls over two years, asserting that these deletions directly aided BJP wins in key battleground states.

Furthermore, Dipke claimed that approximately 40 lakh voters were added to Maharashtra's voter rolls in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly elections. He further charged that thousands of voters were deleted from electoral rolls in constituencies held by key opposition figures, including Arvind Kejriwal, M.K. Stalin, and Mamata Banerjee, to deliberately weaken opposition strongholds.

The CJP had previously held an agitation at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper-leak issue, according to reports. The organisation's latest mobilisation, however, is focused on its demands concerning the Chief Election Commissioner and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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The October 10 demonstration is therefore expected to centre on the CJP's demand for Kumar's resignation, its opposition to the SIR exercise and its call for what it describes as a peaceful public protest.

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