CJP's 'Jail Bharo Andolan' In Mumbai Today: Politicians And Public Figures Backing It

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, has announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 4 pm on October 2, intensifying its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Dipke was briefly detained at Marine Drive police station after being spotted on the boardwalk with supporters holding placards. A team, which included a female inspector, escorted the group to the station's waiting area, where Dipke was released just minutes later.



The CJP has outlined three key demands. It wants Gyanesh Kumar to resign and face what it describes as criminal proceedings, while also seeking disclosure of who allegedly issued the orders in question.

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The organisation has demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls be frozen, the January 2025 voter list restored and an independent inquiry ordered. It has also called for the repeal of the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission and its replacement with a more transparent framework involving civil society.



Several political and public figures have expressed support for the protest. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray backed the call over what he described as “Vote Chori”, while CJP founder Dipke publicly thanked Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for supporting the Mumbai demonstration. The CJP has also said singer Vishal Dadlani will participate.



Activist Sonam Wangchuk has also backed the proposed protest, saying efforts to strengthen accountability in the country and electoral process deserve support. However, he said he might not attend physically, stressing that movements should be capable of continuing independently.



Meanwhile, a separate protest is being planned at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, with participation expected from AAP leaders, social activists, student groups, AISA national president Neha Bora, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.



The CJP stated that its Mumbai campaign will operate independently of the Opposition's scheduled October 6 protest against the Election Commission. Dipke also warned that the movement could expand to other cities if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuses to step down.

The CJP had earlier planned a protest at Shivaji Park but said Mumbai Police denied permission. Police clarified that it was not empowered to grant permission for a gathering at the venue in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order and also pointed to Shivaji Park's status as a silence zone.

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Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in New Delhi district, restricting unauthorised assemblies, demonstrations, processions and similar activities.

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