Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Off To A Strong Start, Advance Booking Soars

After the success of the first two films, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar for the franchise's final chapter. The film opened on Friday amid strong buzz, with advance bookings adding to the excitement around its theatrical run.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer is off to a decent start in early morning tracking. On Day 1, the film has earned Rs 2.85 crore net so far from 1,210 shows at 32% occupancy, while its India gross stands at Rs 3.36 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

'Drishyam 3' Advance Booking

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Drishyam 3 had already seen strong demand before its theatrical release. Across seven days currently open for booking, the film has collected Rs 60.17 crore gross in advance sales in India. The figure stands at Rs 49.29 crore after excluding blocked seats. Around 18.02 lakh tickets have been sold across 51,570 shows.

Day 1 has contributed the biggest share of the advance sales. The film has sold Rs 31.65 crore gross worth of tickets for Friday, October 2, including blocked seats. Without those seats, the collection stands at Rs 27.92 crore. Around 8.82 lakh tickets have been booked across 16,125 shows, with advance occupancy at 25%.

The advance booking figures for the following days currently stand at Rs 14.77 crore for Saturday, Rs 11 crore for Sunday, Rs 93.87 lakh for Monday, Rs 91.88 lakh for Tuesday and Rs 86.37 lakh for Wednesday. The October 1 premiere recorded Rs 3.18 lakh from 84 shows before closing.

For Wednesday, October 7, the film has sold 52,606 tickets across 1,898 shows, recording 12% occupancy.

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About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi version of the third film takes a different route from the Malayalam franchise. The film has received positive early reactions from critics and media, with praise for its performances, suspense and climax.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, the film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and presented by Star Studio18. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 First Reviews: 'Outstanding', 'Gripping' — Ajay Devgn-Starrer Wins Praise For Performances, Climax

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