India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Final

India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asian Games 2026 men's T20 gold medal match on October 3. The high-profile final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed online on SonyLIV in India.

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final match will be played on Saturday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. IST. Toss will be held at 9:30 a.m.

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Venue

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 match will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

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India vs Pakistan: Live Telecast In India

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2026 Nisshin Weather Update

According to the latest forecast from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Nisshin is expected to see warm and mostly clear weather on Saturday, with temperatures reaching around 31°C. The chance of rain is expected to remain low, which could provide favourable conditions for uninterrupted play.

With the India-Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final scheduled in Nisshin on Saturday, the forecast points to a warm day for players and spectators.

India vs Pakistan T20I Head-To-Head Record

Overall T20I Record

Total Matches: 17

India Won: 14

Pakistan Won: 3

India and Pakistan have faced each other 17 times in T20 Internationals. India have won 14 matches, while Pakistan have won three. Their first T20I meeting in 2007 ended in a tie, with India winning the subsequent bowl-out. The latest meeting came in February 2026, when India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup.

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India vs Pakistan Probable Playing XI

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Haider Ali, Usman Khan (WK), Abdul Samad, Saad Masood/Arafat Minhas, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ali Raza/Akif Javed, Abrar Ahmed

India vs Pakistan Preview

India enter the contest after a dominant 124-run win over Sri Lanka in the semi-final. Ishan Kishan led the batting effort with an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an impact with 38 off 21. India then bowled Sri Lanka out for just 45, with Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma among the wickets.

Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-affected semi-final reduced to 13 overs per side. Abdul Samad finished unbeaten on 30 off 15 balls, while spinner Sufyan Moqim returned figures of 3/26.

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026: Squads

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim

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