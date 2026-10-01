World Championship Of Legends (WCL) 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) will return for its third season from October 3 to 18, 2026, with the tournament moving to the UAE for the first time. Matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The tournament enters its third edition after the 2025 season in the UK reached a reported global television and digital audience of 409 million.

Its arrival in the Gulf represents another step in the competition's overseas growth, giving fans across the UAE and the wider South Asian community an opportunity to watch some of the biggest names from international cricket.

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WCL 2026 Teams

The WCL 2026 will feature seven teams, each comprising former international cricket stars. The participating teams are:

India Champions

Pakistan Champions

England Champions

Australia Champions

West Indies Champions

South Africa Champions

Bangladesh Champions

WCL 2026 Star Players

WCL 2026 will feature several former international stars.

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina

Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, and Mohammad Hafeez.

Australia Champions: David Warner, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers, Faf Du Plessis, Imran Tahir

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Andre Russell

England Champions: Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Ravi Bopara

Bangladesh Champions: Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan

WCL 2026 Venues

World Championship of Legends 2026 will be held across iconic venues in the United Arab Emirates.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

WCL 2026 Schedule

WCL 2026 will feature 24 matches — 21 league games, two semi-finals and the final.

Oct. 3, 5 p.m.: India Champions vs Australia Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 3, 9 p.m.: Pakistan Champions vs Bangladesh Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 4, 5 p.m.: South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 4, 9 p.m.: India Champions vs England Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 5, 5 p.m.: Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 5, 9 p.m.: Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 6, 5 p.m.: India Champions vs South Africa Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 6, 9 p.m.: Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 7, 5 p.m.: Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 7, 9 p.m.: England Champions vs West Indies Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 9, 5 p.m.: Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 9, 9 p.m.: Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 10, 5 p.m.: England Champions vs South Africa Champions at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 10, 9 p.m.: India Champions vs Pakistan Champions at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 11, 5 p.m.: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 11, 9 p.m.: India Champions vs Bangladesh Champions at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 12, 9 p.m.: Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 13, 5 p.m.: Australia Champions vs England Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 13, 9 p.m.: India Champions vs West Indies Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 14, 5 p.m.: England Champions vs Pakistan Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 14, 9 p.m.: Bangladesh Champions vs South Africa Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 16, 5 p.m.: SF1 (TBC vs TBC) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 16, 9 p.m.: SF2 (TBC vs TBC) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Oct. 18, 5 p.m.: Final at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

*All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

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WCL 2026 Format

The seven teams will play each other once in the league stage, with each side playing six matches. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final. The tournament will feature 24 matches in total.

How to watch the World Championship Of Legends (WCL) 2026 In India?

All matches of the World Championship of Legends 2026 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner for all WCL 2026 matches. You can watch WCL Live on your mobile or computer via the FanCode app.

WCL 2026 India vs Pakistan

Date: October 10

Venue: Dubai

Time: 9 p.m. IST

WCL 2026: Squads

India Champions

Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Mohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Abhimanyu Mithun

Pakistan Champions

Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Amin, Asif Afridi, Amir Yamin, Sohail Tanveer, Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz, Ruman Raees

South Africa Champions

AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Albie Morkel, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, SJ Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morné van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Colin Ingram, JP Duminy

Australia Champions

Chris Lynn, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, D'Arcy Short, Ben Dunk, Kane Richardson, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Fawad Ahmed, Ben Laughlin, Rob Quiney, Nathan Reardon, Andrew Tye

England Champions

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, James Anderson, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Tim Ambrose, Joe Denly, Stuart Meaker

West Indies Champions

Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Sulieman Benn, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Nikita Miller, Dave Mohammed

Bangladesh Champions

Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Rony Talukder, Nasir Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Ziaur Rahman, Enamul Haque Jr., Jahurul Islam Omi, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Mohammad Ashraful

World Championship Of Legends 2026: What Happened In The Previous WCL Seasons

South Africa Champions won the WCL 2025 title after defeating Pakistan Champions in the final at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium.

WCL 2025 Top Run Scorer : AB de Villiers - 431 runs

: AB de Villiers - 431 runs WCL 2025 Most Wickets: Peter Siddle, Wayne Parnell - 11 wickets

India emerged victorious in the final of the inaugural WCL T20 2024, defeating the Pakistan Champions at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium.

WCL 2024 Top Run Scorer : Shoaib Malik - 245 runs

: Shoaib Malik - 245 runs WCL 2024 Most Wickets: Nathan Coulter-Nile - 9 wickets in six matches

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