Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Injured Indian Hero Captain Smit Machchhar Flown To UAE, Out Of Danger After Attack

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, injured in the Flydubai cockpit attack, has been airlifted to Dubai and is now stable.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Injured Indian Hero Captain Smit Machchhar Flown To UAE, Out Of Danger After Attack
Captain Smit Machchhar has been airlifted to Dubai after surgery and is stable.
(Photo: NDTV)

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured after being attacked in the cockpit of a Flydubai flight, has been airlifted to the UAE and is now out of danger, according to NDTV. 

Machchhar was flown to Dubai by Flydubai after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in the attack. He has since been moved to a hospital in the UAE, where he was reunited with his family.

NDTV reported that Machchhar remains stable but is expected to require significant time to recover from his injuries.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Hero MotoCorp September Auto Sales: Scooter Dispatches Surge 64%, Exports Decline 31%

Hero MotoCorp September Auto Sales: Scooter Dispatches Surge 64%, Exports Decline 31%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com