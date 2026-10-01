Injured Indian Hero Captain Smit Machchhar Flown To UAE, Out Of Danger After Attack

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured after being attacked in the cockpit of a Flydubai flight, has been airlifted to the UAE and is now out of danger, according to NDTV.

Machchhar was flown to Dubai by Flydubai after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in the attack. He has since been moved to a hospital in the UAE, where he was reunited with his family.

NDTV reported that Machchhar remains stable but is expected to require significant time to recover from his injuries.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.