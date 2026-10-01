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Rs 3,161 Crore Credited To 3.27 Lakh Farmers In Phase 3 Of Maharashtra Loan Waiver

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis transfers Rs 3,161 crore to 3.27 lakh farmers under the third phase of the loan waiver scheme.

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Rs 3,161 Crore Credited To 3.27 Lakh Farmers In Phase 3 Of Maharashtra Loan Waiver
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis transfers loan waiver benefits to 3.27 lakh farmers.
(Photo: NDTV)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday released the third phase of the state's farmer loan waiver scheme, transferring Rs 3,161 crore directly into the loan accounts of 3.27 lakh farmers.

According to NDTV Marathi, the latest disbursement takes the total amount distributed under the scheme to Rs 13,276 crore, benefiting 15.86 lakh farmer loan accounts so far.

The funds were transferred directly to the eligible farmers' loan accounts as part of the government's phased implementation of the waiver scheme.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Drought: Crop Loans To Exam Fees - Check Relief Measures For Farmers, Students And Villages

(This is a developing story)

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