Rs 3,161 Crore Credited To 3.27 Lakh Farmers In Phase 3 Of Maharashtra Loan Waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday released the third phase of the state's farmer loan waiver scheme, transferring Rs 3,161 crore directly into the loan accounts of 3.27 lakh farmers.

According to NDTV Marathi, the latest disbursement takes the total amount distributed under the scheme to Rs 13,276 crore, benefiting 15.86 lakh farmer loan accounts so far.

The funds were transferred directly to the eligible farmers' loan accounts as part of the government's phased implementation of the waiver scheme.

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