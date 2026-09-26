Maharashtra Drought: Crop Loans To Exam Fees - Check Relief Measures For Farmers, Students And Villages

The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared around 265 talukas in the state as drought-affected out of 358, announcing relief measures for the residents of the region.

Following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent visits to drought-affected regions, the state government has declared drought conditions by activating 'Trigger-1'. The prolonged dry spell of 21 days and the 25% rainfall deficit in the area prompt the first stage under Trigger-1 in the state's drought framework.

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According to a government resolution issued late Friday, drought relief measures will cover 74% of the state. The package includes crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and a deferment on agricultural loan recoveries. The decision follows a report by the Agriculture Commissioner, which identified drought-like conditions across 265 talukas in 32 districts due to persistent rainfall deficits since June.

The hardest drought-affected talukas are in Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Latur, Beed, Buldhana, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Chandrapur.

Reliefs Covered

To document crop conditions, the government has directed district collectors to assess crop losses in affected talukas using GPS coordinates and photographic evidence. Findings must be submitted to the government via the Agriculture Commissioner.

According to the GR, while electricity bills for agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP are already waived, the new concession will cover higher-capacity pumps in the affected areas. A subsequent government order on Saturday noted that a separate GR will be released to provide financial aid for crop losses in the 265 drought-hit talukas once standard procedures are completed.

Additional measures include waiving examination fees for school and college students and relaxing Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme norms to maximise local work opportunities. The government will also deploy water tankers as needed and guarantee uninterrupted power to agricultural pumps in villages facing water scarcity.

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To support affected communities, the government will secure foodgrains for farmers and agricultural labourers, while ensuring adequate fodder for livestock. Furthermore, state efforts will focus on implementing water conservation initiatives and securing safe drinking water supplies for both residents and livestock.

(With the PTI inputs)

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