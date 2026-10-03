Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2| Ajay Devgn Starrer Maintains Strong Momentum

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is continuing its strong run at the box office on its second day of release. After strong advance bookings and a big opening on Friday, the Ajay Devgn starrer has continued to draw audiences on Saturday.

With the weekend still underway, the film is looking to add more to its impressive box-office total. Here's the latest update on Drishyam 3's box-office run.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

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On Day 2, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 14.29 crore net in India so far from 7,899 shows, with overall occupancy at 30%. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 76.29 crore, while its India gross crosses Rs 91.26 crore, according to live Sacnilk figures.

The film opened with Rs 62 crore net in India on Day 1, while its India gross stood at Rs 80.10 crore and added Rs 15 crore from overseas, taking its worldwide gross to over Rs 93 crore.

Drishyam 3 Beats Earlier Films

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened much bigger than the first two Hindi films in the franchise. Drishyam 2 earned around Rs 15.38 crore net and Rs 18.15 crore gross on Day 1, while the 2015 Drishyam opened with around Rs 5.85 crore net. With its Rs 66.75 crore net opening, the third film has comfortably surpassed both films.

The latest instalment has also given Ajay Devgn the biggest opening of his career.

What The Makers Said?

According to PTI, the makers said in a statement, “The high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase between Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and the law has set the box office roaring, opening with a record-breaking Rs 93 crore worldwide on Day 1.”

They also credited the film's franchise value and audience response, saying, “Driven by the franchise's strong recall, positive word of mouth and rave reviews, 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' has made a powerful opening, setting new benchmarks at the box office for this genre.”

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All About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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