Don’t Trouble The Trouble Box Office Collection Day 1: Fahadh Faasil Starrer Sees A Decent Opening

Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble The Trouble has started its theatrical run on a decent note. The fantasy comedy, built around a magical story, has received an initial positive response from audiences. With the weekend now underway, the film will look to build on its opening and improve its box-office performance.

Here's a look at how the film performed on Day 1.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

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On Day 1, Don't Trouble The Trouble collected Rs 1.65 crore net in India from 1,224 shows, recording 25.8% overall occupancy, according to Sacnilk. The film registered 1,29,897 footfalls on its opening day, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 1.90 crore.

The Telugu version led the film's collections with Rs 1.44 crore net. The Malayalam version earned Rs 17 lakh, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 4 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Don't Trouble The Trouble collected Rs 1.90 crore gross across India on Day 1. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana emerged as the biggest market with Rs 1.40 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 20 lakh and Kerala with Rs 20 lakh. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 7 lakh, while the rest of India added Rs 3 lakh.

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All About The Film

Don't Trouble The Trouble is a fantasy comedy-drama directed by Shashank Yeleti. Fahadh Faasil plays Suri, a street magician, con artist and ambulance driver in Hyderabad who gets into trouble after falling into debt with a dangerous moneylender.

While trying to arrange Rs 25 lakh, Suri meets Divya, a mysterious girl with supernatural powers who can grant wishes like a genie. However, her powers become difficult to control when she gets angry. What starts as a chance for Suri to make money turns into an unexpected journey as he helps Divya search for her missing parents while dealing with police and criminals.

Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar lead the cast, with Saurabh Sachdeva, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Mahesh Manjrekar and Subbaraju in supporting roles. Produced by S. S. Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the film features music by Kaala Bhairava.

Don't Trouble The Trouble has a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes, carries a UA13+ certification and was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on October 2, 2026.

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