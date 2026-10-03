Kumkum Mohod Scripts Asian Games History With Historic Recurve Gold In Women's Archery

Indian teenager archer Kumkum Mohod scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, winning India's first individual women's recurve gold medal after edging South Korea's Oh Yejin in a dramatic shoot-off.

The 17-year-old prevailed 6-5 after the final was tied at 5-5 following five sets. With the gold medal decided by a single arrow, Oh shot an 8 before Kumkum held her nerve to land a perfect 10 and seal the title.

Kumkum's victory made her the first Indian woman to win a medal in the individual recurve event at the Asian Games, and she went one step further by claiming gold.

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Kumkum Mohod vs Oh Yejin: How The Final Unfolded

The final began with Oh taking the opening set 29-27 to move 2-0 ahead. The second set was tied 29-29, leaving the Korean with a 3-1 advantage.

Kumkum responded brilliantly in the third set, producing three successive 10s for a perfect 30 as Oh managed 29. The Indian levelled the contest at 3-3 before Oh regained the lead by taking the fourth set 28-27.

Facing elimination heading into the fifth set, Kumkum delivered under pressure. She shot three 10s to finish with 30 while Oh scored 28, forcing a shoot-off at 5-5.

Kumkum then produced the most decisive arrow of the contest, hitting the 10-ring after Oh had managed only an 8.

Kumkum Mohod's Golden Asian Games Campaign

The gold capped a remarkable campaign for Kumkum, who had already won the women's recurve team gold and mixed team silver on Friday.

She had teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma to defeat South Korea 5-3 in the women's recurve team final, securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in the event.

Later, she paired with Dhiraj Bommadevara to win silver in the mixed recurve team event after India lost 3-5 to China.

Kumkum's individual campaign also included a 6-4 quarterfinal victory over South Korea's world and Olympic champion Kang Chaeyoung before she defeated China's world championship silver medallist Zhu Jingyi 6-2 in the semifinal.

Kumkum Mohod Creates Asian Games History

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Her gold also adds to India's only previous individual recurve medal at the Asian Games, Tarundeep Rai's silver at the 2010 Guangzhou Games, while becoming the country's first women's individual recurve medal at the continental event.

India's archers have done well in the Asian Games.

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