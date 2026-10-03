CNG Car Explodes While Refuelling At Gujarat Station on NH-48 In Vadodara

A CNG-powered car exploded while it was being refuelled at a CNG station on National Highway-48 near Karjan in Gujarat's Vadodara district on October 1, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and nearby property. No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

The explosion occurred in the afternoon at a CNG station located opposite Jindal Company. The driver had reportedly parked the car at the pump bay and stepped out while the vehicle was being refuelled. Station attendants were also standing at a safe distance when the incident occurred, as per the media reports.

ALSO READ: Who Is Hamam Al Hamami? What We Know About Flydubai Co-Pilot And Oman Air Link

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

According to reports, the vehicle's CNG gas tank reportedly burst during the filling process, triggering a sudden fire and a powerful explosion. The blast severely damaged the car, with portions of its rear body and shattered glass reportedly being thrown several metres from the vehicle.

Two other vehicles parked near the car were also damaged in the explosion. The blast additionally affected parts of the surrounding station infrastructure, according to reports.

The absence of anyone inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion helped prevent possible casualties. The driver and station personnel were reportedly away from the car when the blast occurred.

Following the incident, the Karjan fire team and local police reached the site and took safety measures. Firefighters worked to control the flames and secure the area, while authorities assessed the damage and potential risks at the CNG station.

The exact cause of the explosion has not been conclusively established. Preliminary reports have raised the possibility of a leak in the vehicle's CNG kit or a faulty cylinder valve as a potential trigger. However, the available report states that the gas tank reportedly burst while CNG was being filled, and further investigation is required to determine the precise cause.

Local authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. The investigation is expected to examine the vehicle's CNG installation, the condition of its gas cylinder and valves, and safety procedures followed during the refuelling process.

The incident highlights the critical need for strict safety checks on CNG vehicles and refuelling infrastructure. Experts emphasize that passengers and drivers in India must always exit the vehicle during CNG refuelling to minimize risks and prevent potential casualties during accidental explosions.

ALSO READ: Dharavi 2.0: Fadnavis Unveils Experience Centre, Offers A Peek Into Mega Makeover

Authorities are continuing to assess the circumstances surrounding the explosion and the damage caused to the vehicles and station. Further findings from the investigation are expected to clarify whether a mechanical failure, gas leak or another factor led to the blast.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.