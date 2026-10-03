Dharavi 2.0: Fadnavis Unveils Experience Centre, Offers A Peek Into Mega Makeover

Dharavi's proposed transformation can now be seen up close at a new experience centre near Mumbai's BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Dharavi Experience Centre on Friday at H Block of PMGP Colony, where residents and visitors can get a glimpse of what the area is expected to look like after redevelopment.

The centre uses physical and digital displays, along with audio-visual technology, to showcase the proposed rehabilitated homes, industrial spaces and social infrastructure. It also traces Dharavi's journey from its current form to the planned redevelopment.

Fadnavis said the centre would go beyond displaying blueprints and let residents experience their future homes, neighbourhoods and workplaces first-hand. Speaking to the media, he said the initiative would help counter rumours, misconceptions and incomplete information, and build trust around the project.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The chief minister said the centre would provide real-time information on what Dharavi looks like today and how its structure will evolve. He added that it would help answer the questions and confusion among residents about life after redevelopment.

Information on homes, roads, open grounds, social amenities and employment opportunities will be available under one roof, making the centre useful for citizens, stakeholders and urban planning researchers across the country.

ALSO READ: From Airports To Dharavi Redevelopment: Pranav Adani Highlights Rs 6 Lakh Crore Maharashtra Blueprint

After inspecting the facility, Fadnavis described Dharavi as far more than a slum, calling it "a major economic engine". He pointed to the Kumbharwada pottery cluster, leather business, food processing, plastic recycling and numerous micro, small and medium enterprises that thrive in the area.

The redevelopment plan, he said, respects these industries and aims to give them better, well-planned workspaces while preserving Dharavi's social, cultural and economic identity.

He also called the project an ideal example of the urban transformation under way across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Fadnavis launched a song titled "Dharavi Ka Kal", sung by singer Shankar Mahadevan, which portrays the changing face of the locality. He also released a book, "Mere Sapno Ki Dharavi".

The event was attended by Adani Group Managing Director Pranav Adani, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Slum Rehabilitation Authority CEO Mahendra Kalyankar.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project CEO and SRA Secretary Vipin Paliwal and Anil Sardana, CEO of Adani Navbharat Developers Private Ltd, the special purpose vehicle executing the redevelopment, were also present.

ALSO READ: Dharavi Set For Singapore, HK-Style Revamp; Fadnavis Directs Distribution Of 10,000 Houses By March 2028

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.