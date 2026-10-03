Mysuru Dasara 2026: 11-Day Celebrations To Begin Oct 11, Vijayadashami Procession On Oct 21

The ten-day Mysuru Dasara festival is set to begin with a dazzling display of lights, enthusiasm, and excitement. It is celebrated with great grandeur and zeal in Mysore, making it a remarkable experience that should not be missed for anything in the world! The magnificent event commemorates Goddess Chamundeshwari's victory against Mahishasura.

The 10-day festival starts on the first day of Navratri and ends with the grand celebrations of Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

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During these ten days, the city comes alive with dance, music, procession, exhibitions, and food vendors. One can also have a close look at the beautifully decorated Mysore Palace, which houses the Golden Throne in the Durbar Hall. During these exciting activities, what pulls people even more is the Jambu Savari, or the elephant parade, where the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is placed atop an elephant.

With just ten days away from Mysuru Dasara, the city is bracing to celebrate the auspicious festival to its fullest. Mysuru district administration has begun inviting dignitaries by extending an invitation to Governor Tawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, DCM Dr G Parameshwar, ex CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Thursday, Oct. 2.

Before the festival starts, let us take a look at the date, history and significance, and celebrations.

Mysuru Dasara 2026: Date

This year, Mysuru Dasara celebrations will start on Oct. 11 and end on Vijayadasami Day, Oct. 21.

Mysuru Dasara 2026: History and Significance

Mysuru Dasara has been celebrated with great show and pomp since its inception by the Vijaynagar Dynasty in the 16th century, with Raja Wadiya reviving the festivities in 1610. According to Hindu traditions, this event is also significant since it is believed that Goddess Chamundeshwari (a manifestation of Goddess Parvati) of the Chamunda Hills killed Mahisasura (a buffalo-headed asura).

It is worth noting that the city of Mysuru was named after the demon king Mahishasura was killed by Goddess Chamundeshwari. Mysuru Dasara has evolved substantially throughout the years, incorporating varied culture, entertainment functions, procession, and establishing timeless customs.

Mysuru Dasara 2026: Celebrations

Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamy, seer of Gavi mutt of Koppal, will inaugurate Dasara along with CM D K Shivakumar and DCM G Parameshwar on Oct. 11, as per a report by Deccan Herald. He will be offering puja to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari between 11:50 a.m. and 12:13 p.m. during auspicious Dhanur lagna.

On Oct. 11, CM will inaugurate a series of events. He will launch Dasara cultural evenings at an event in front of illuminated Mysuru Palace and present State level Sangeetha Vidwan award to Mysuru Nagamani Srinath. He will also kick start 11-day flower show at Kuppanna park (Nishaad Baag) and Lingambudi lake premises (9am to 9pm); 15-day Food mela at Maharaja college ground (11am to 10pm); 4-day Wrestling at D Devaraj Urs Multipurpose stadium at Dasara exhibition ground; 90-day Dasara expo; and 4-day State level CM cup sports meet.

On Oct. 18, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is scheduled to launch a two-day Kambala at Saathgalli at 9 a.m. On Oct. 21, CM DK Shivakumar will inaugurate Vijayadashami procession by offering puja to Nandi dhwaja at Balarama gate of Mysuru Palace between 1:36 p.m. and 1:56 p.m. at auspicious Makara lagna. He will also launch Jumboo Savari procession by offering floral benediction to idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari devi housed in golden howdah mounted over Dasara Elephant between 4:10 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. at auspicious Meena lagna.

Governor Tawar Chand Gehlot will participate in the Torchlight parade at Bannimantap ground at 7 p.m.

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