Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal Storm Into Asian Games Wrestling Finals

Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal stormed into their respective finals at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, giving India two more medal opportunities in wrestling.

Aman booked his place in the men's freestyle 57kg final with a stunning comeback against Tajikistan's Aiaal Belolyubskii. India trailed 2-6 after the opening round but turned the contest around in the second, scoring 12 points to win 14-8.

The Indian wrestler began his campaign with a 20-9 victory over Japan's Yamato Ogawa in the round of 16 before defeating Kazakhstan's Nurdanat Aitanov 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

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Antim Panghal Reaches Women's 53kg Final

Antim also staged a comeback in her semifinal against China's Zhang Jin. After going 0-1 down, the Indian produced a strong second round to move 6-1 ahead and book her place in the final of the women's 53kg category.

Antim had earlier defeated Kazakhstan's Shugyla Omirbek 9-0 in the round of 16 before registering an 8-0 victory over Uzbekistan's Sakibjamal Esbosynova in the quarterfinals.

Deepak Punia To Fight For Bronze

Deepak Punia, meanwhile, missed out on a place in the final of the men's freestyle 97kg category after suffering a narrow 8-9 defeat to Uzbekistan's Sherzod Poyonov in the semifinal. He will now compete for the bronze medal.

Deepak advanced to the semifinals after Hong Kong China's Li Wui Fung Vincent forfeited their quarterfinal bout. He had earlier defeated China's Junpeng Zhou 10-2 in the round of 16.

Sagar Jaglan Advances To Bronze Medal Bout

Sagar Jaglan suffered a 0-10 defeat to Iran's Yones Emamichoghaei in the men's freestyle 74kg quarterfinal. However, he stayed alive in the competition through the repechage and defeated Uzbekistan's Razambek Jamalov 7-3 to advance to the bronze-medal bout.

The medal bouts are scheduled for the afternoon session, which will begin at around 2:30 PM IST.

Manisha Bhanwala's Campaign Ends

Manisha Bhanwala, meanwhile, bowed out of the women's 57kg category after losing her quarterfinal to Japan's Akari Fujinami. She had earlier entered the quarterfinals with an 8-0 victory over South Korea's Youngjin Kwon.

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Manisha's chances of entering the repechage ended after Fujinami was beaten 0-10 by North Korea's Son Il Sim in the semifinals. The defeat brought the Japanese wrestler's long unbeaten run to an end.

India will therefore have four wrestling medal bouts to look forward to on Saturday, with Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal competing for gold, while Deepak Punia and Sagar Jaglan will fight for bronze.

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