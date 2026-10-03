Meet Pranavi Urs: The 23-Year-Old Who Won India's First Gold At Asian Games Women's Golf

Pranavi Urs made history at Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games. The 23-year-old from Mysuru finished the four rounds at 15-under 265, one stroke ahead of Singapore's Shannon Tan and China's Ruoning Yin, who shared the silver medal at 14-under.

Urs started the final round at Kasugai Country Club's East Course with a three-shot lead, but a triple bogey on the third hole brought her lead down to zero. She recovered quickly with three birdies and stayed level through the closing stretch, making par on the final two holes to finish with an even-par 70.

The gold also ended India's long wait for an individual golf title at the Asian Games. The last Indian to win one was Shiv Kapur, who took the men's gold in 2002.

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Urs also returned from the Games with a second medal. Alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, she helped India win silver in the women's team event with a total of 14-under. China took gold with 22-under.

From Mysuru To The Tour

Born on April 15, 2003, Urs developed her game at Mysuru's Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club, where she began playing after watching her father and brother.

She won the second and third legs of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in 2020, then moved on to the Ladies European Tour.

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Her best finishes there include a third place at the 2024 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de España, matching an earlier podium at the Helsingborg Open.

In 2025, she became the first Indian woman to win a professional tournament against a men's field, taking the IGPL Invitational Mumbai after a final-round eight-under 60 to finish 14-under.

Unfinished Business From Hangzhou

Saturday's win also closes a personal chapter. A muscle tear in her right shoulder on the opening day of the Indian trials in 2022 forced her to withdraw from selection for the Asian Games, which were then postponed.

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She qualified at fresh trials in 2023 and played at Hangzhou, finishing 13th individually as India's women ended fourth in the team event.

Ashok took individual silver there after losing a seven-shot overnight lead on the final day, India's first women's golf medal at the Games.

Her stated goals at the time were an Asian Games medal and a card on the LPGA Tour. One of those is now done.

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