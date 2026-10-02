Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check India Position After Day 14 As China Lead Standings

India enjoyed a memorable day at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, October 2, adding 10 medals to their tally, including six gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The strong medal haul took India's overall tally to 76 medals, which includes 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze. India have now moved up to fifth position in the overall standings.

However, India are just behind Uzbekistan, who have won 65 medals in total. Uzbekistan remain ahead of India in the standings because they have won more gold medals, with 20 golds compared to India's 16.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

While China continue to lead the medal table by a significant margin, as they have collected 316 medals, including 162 gold medals.

ALSO READ | India Clinch Asian Games 2026 Women's Hockey Gold With 1-0 Win Over China

The hosts, Japan are second with 240 medals, including 72 golds, while South Korea occupy third place with 134 medals.

India's 10-medal haul on Friday included gold medals in women's hockey, boxing, wrestling and archery.

The women's hockey team defeated China 1-0 in the final to end India's 44-year wait for the Asian Games gold medal. The victory also secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The day also saw Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal win gold medals in boxing, while Sujeet Kalkal clinched gold in wrestling. India also secured a historic gold in the women's recurve team event in archery.

With the Asian Games entering the final stages, India will look to add more medals and improve their position in the standings before the competition concludes on October 4.

Overall Medal Standings As Of October 2

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal Scripts Generational Comeback, Storms From 2-9 Down To Win Gold In Wrestling

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.