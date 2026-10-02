India At Asian Games 2026 Day 15: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Saturday Events

India will be in action across several sports on Saturday, October 3, at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The day will see multiple medal events and knockout contests across archery, wrestling, boxing, cycling, golf, taekwondo, canoe slalom and more.

However, the biggest attractions for Indian fans will be the men's cricket and men's hockey gold-medal matches.

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India will face Pakistan in the men's T20 cricket final at 10:00 am IST, while the men's hockey team will take on Malaysia in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm IST.

Archery will also provide several medal opportunities, with Indian teams featuring in the recurve events. Wrestling will see several Indian athletes compete in the knockout stages, with medal bouts scheduled later in the day, subject to qualification.

Here is India's complete schedule for October 3, with all timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sepak Takraw

5:30 am: Women's quadrant, Group A — India vs Thailand

Archery

5:55 am: Recurve women's team semifinal — India vs China

6:25 am or 6:50 am: Recurve women's team medal match — India, depending on semifinal result

8:20 am: Recurve mixed team semifinal — India vs Japan

8:50 am or 9:15 am: Recurve mixed team medal match — India, depending on semifinal result

10:55 am: Recurve men's team semifinal — India vs Iran

11:25 am or 11:50 am: Recurve men's team medal match — India, depending on semifinal result

Golf

6:00 am: Women's individual stroke play and team, Round 3 — Aditi Ashok

6:22 am: Women's individual stroke play and team, Round 3 — Diksha Dagar

7:33 am: Women's individual stroke play and team, Round 3 — Pranavi Sharath Urs

Taekwondo

6:20 am: Mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16 — Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai, Hong Kong, China

7:10 am: Quarterfinal — Kashish Malik, subject to qualification

7:40 am: Semifinal — Kashish Malik, subject to qualification

8:00 am: Gold-medal contest — Kashish Malik, subject to qualification

Cycling Track

6:30 am: Women's omnium, scratch race — Harshita Jakhar

7:05 am: Men's keirin, first round, Heat 2 — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

7:10 am: Men's keirin, first round, Heat 3 — David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

7:27 am: Women's omnium, tempo race — Harshita Jakhar

11:55 am: Women's omnium, elimination race — Harshita Jakhar

12:16 pm: Men's Madison final — Harshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh

1:32 pm: Men's keirin final — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, subject to qualification

1:51 pm: Women's omnium, points race — Harshita Jakhar

Volleyball

6:30 am: Men's classification match for fifth-eighth places — India vs TBC.

Wrestling

7:08 am: Women's 50kg, Round of 16 — Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki, Japan

7:25 am: Men's freestyle 125kg, Round of 16 — Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek, Kazakhstan

7:32 am: Women's 76kg, Round of 16 — Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy, Kyrgyzstan

8:02 am: Men's freestyle 65kg, Round of 16 — Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai, Afghanistan

2:30–2:46 pm: Men's freestyle 65kg medal bouts — Sujeet, subject to qualification

3:21–3:41 pm: Men's freestyle 125kg medal bouts — Rajat Ruhal, subject to qualification

3:51–4:05 pm: Women's 50kg medal bouts — Dipanshi, subject to qualification

4:12–4:32 pm: Women's 76kg medal bouts — Priya, subject to qualification

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Canoe Slalom

7:30 am: Women's kayak cross qualification — Shikha Chouhan

8:00 am: Men's kayak cross qualification — Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod

10:00–10:12 am: Women's kayak cross quarterfinals, subject to qualification

10:16–10:28 am: Men's kayak cross quarterfinals, subject to qualification

10:44–10:48 am: Women's kayak cross semifinals, subject to qualification

10:52–10:56 am: Men's kayak cross semifinals, subject to qualification

11:40 am: Women's kayak cross final — Shikha Chouhan, subject to qualification

11:44 am: Men's kayak cross final — Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, subject to qualification

Rugby Sevens

6:20 am: Women's Pool E — India vs Malaysia

Sailing

9:10 am: Girls' Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7 — Mahi Verma

Boxing

After 9:30 am: Women's 75kg final — Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi, China

Cricket

10:00 am: Men's T20 gold-medal match — India vs Pakistan

India reached the final after beating Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semifinal. Pakistan also booked its place in the gold-medal match, setting up a highly anticipated India-Pakistan contest for the Asian Games title.

Hockey

3:30 pm: Men's gold-medal match — India vs Malaysia

India will look to finish their Asian Games campaign with another hockey gold medal when they face Malaysia in the men's final. On Friday, the Indian women's hockey team won the gold medal after beating China 1-0 in the final.

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