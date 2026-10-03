The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 9: Nani Starrer Struggles To Regain Momentum, Check Earnings

Nani's The Paradise is struggling to regain momentum at the box office in its second week after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Despite the buzz and a strong opening, the film has seen a steady drop in collections in recent days.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

On Day 9, The Paradise collected Rs 2.80 crore net in India, marking a 15.2% drop from the previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 111 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 131.05 crore, according to latest figures from the trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on its second Friday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30.95 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 162 crore.

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor on Day 9, collecting Rs 2.70 crore net. The Hindi version added Rs 10 lakh.

State-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the biggest contributors on Day 9 with Rs 3 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 15 lakh, while the rest of India contributed Rs 15 lakh.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise earned Rs 11.60 crore from premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4 and Rs 5 crore on Day 5.

The film added Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 108.20 crore.

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All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while CH Sai handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The story, which takes place in Secunderabad in the 1980s, centres on Jadal, played by Nani. He becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community as they fight discrimination and seek their rights. Mohan Babu plays the role of Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal plays his son Vikram Malik, Jadal's childhood rival.

The film was announced in March 2024 and filming started in Hyderabad in June 2025. The majority of the film was filmed on large sets which had been specially built for it. The Paradise hit theatres on September 24, 2026, after several delays, and was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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