Baththa Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Sees 80% Growth, Mints This Amount

Baththa saw a strong jump in collections on its second day at the box office. The Vijay Sethupathi-led Tamil action drama recorded an 80% rise from its opening day, helped by the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

Here's a look at how Baththa performed on Day 2.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

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On Day 2, Baththa collected Rs 2.70 crore net in India from 1,187 shows, showing a clear improvement over its opening day. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 4.20 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 4.88 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 47% overall occupancy on Friday, with more audiences turning up for its second-day shows..

The film saw a notable jump compared with Day 1, when it earned Rs 1.50 crore net from 1,337 shows at 24% overall occupancy. The second-day growth has helped Baththa strengthen its position at the box office during the long holiday weekend.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Baththa collected Rs 3.15 crore gross across India on Day 2. Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market with Rs 2.65 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 32 lakh and Kerala with Rs 15 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 3 lakh to the total.

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All About The Film

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

The film is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. Baththa was released in theatres on October 1.

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