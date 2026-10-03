First Radio Signal From A Planet Beyond Our Solar System Detected - No, It's Not Aliens

Astronomers have reported what researchers describe as the first direct detection of radio emissions originating from a single planet beyond the Solar System, marking a significant development in the study of distant worlds. The finding comes from a new study that has not yet undergone peer review.

The radio signal was traced to Beta Pictoris b, a young and massive gas-giant exoplanet located approximately 63 light-years from Earth in the constellation Pictor. The planet is estimated to have a mass between nine and 13 times that of Jupiter and is part of the young Beta Pictoris planetary system, reported by New York Post.

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Researchers led by Kevin N. Ortiz Ceballos of the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian used South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope array to detect repeated bursts of radio emission. Researchers from the University of Oregon were also involved in the study.

The team concluded that the radio bursts originated from Beta Pictoris b rather than its host star by examining their position and radio characteristics. The researchers were able to isolate the planetary signal partly because Beta Pictoris, the host star, is relatively magnetically quiet. Distant quasars were also used as reference points to help map the source of the emissions.

The team of scientists believe the detected radio bursts are natural auroral emissions. Similar radio emissions occur when high-energy particles interact with gases around the magnetic poles of planets such as Jupiter and Earth.

The observations also allowed researchers to estimate the strength of Beta Pictoris b's magnetic field. The study inferred a magnetic field of approximately 1,250 gauss in the radio-emitting region. For comparison, Jupiter's equatorial magnetic field is around 4.3 gauss, while Earth's is approximately 0.5 gauss. The measurements, however, refer to different regions of the respective planetary magnetic fields.

As the latest discovery does not indicate the presence of extraterrestrial life or an artificial communication signal. Instead, the radio emissions provide astronomers with a new way to study the magnetic environments of exoplanets, as per NYPost.

All Planetary magnetic fields are considered important in understanding how worlds interact with stellar winds and cosmic radiation. Measuring these fields could therefore provide valuable information about the evolution and atmospheric conditions of distant planets.

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Researchers hope to use similar radio observations to study other giant exoplanets. The technique could eventually help scientists better understand planetary magnetic fields and assess the environments of distant worlds in the context of future research into planetary habitability.

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