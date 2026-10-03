The Vvan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 8: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Slows Down

Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan - Force of the Forrest entered its second week with a dip in collections on Day 8. The fantasy-thriller recorded a 24.4% drop from the previous day. With the second weekend underway, the film will look to regain momentum at the box office.

Here's a look at the film's Day 8 box office performance.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

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Vvan - Force of the Forrest added Rs 3.40 crore net to its India collection on Day 8. The film has now earned Rs 57 crore net in India, while its gross collection stands at Rs 67.74 crore, as per Sacnilk figures.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 50 lakh on Friday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 6 crore. Its worldwide collection has now reached Rs 73.74 crore.

Box Office So Far

Vvan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. Collections dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 before rising to Rs 6 crore on Day 5. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 7. The week 1 collections stands at Rs 53.60Cr.

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All About The Film

Vvan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles, while Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji are part of the supporting cast.

The film takes inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill have written the film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes in its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

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