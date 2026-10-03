India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI

India have dominated the series so far, winning both ODIs by eight wickets and chasing down 406 in the second match. With the series already secured, the third ODI will give India an opportunity to complete a clean sweep, while West Indies will look to avoid a 3-0 defeat.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Date, Time And Venue

India and West Indies will play the third and final ODI on Saturday, October 3, at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, in New Chandigarh. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss set to take place at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live Telecast In India

The third ODI between India and West Indies will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live Streaming In India

Fans can watch the India vs West Indies third ODI live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on October 3.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 144

India Won: 74

West Indies Won: 64

No Result: 4

Tied: 2

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Team News

India, led by Shubman Gill, have sealed the series after winning the first two ODIs. Gill has been in impressive form, scoring 110 runs in the first match and remaining unbeaten on 223 in the second. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also scored centuries in the series.

West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, will look to secure a consolation win and avoid a clean sweep. While their batters have performed well, their bowlers have taken only four wickets across the first two matches.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Preview

India and West Indies head into the third ODI with plenty at stake as both sides look to make their mark in the series. The contest will give India a chance to build on its earlier form, while West Indies will aim to challenge the hosts with a strong all-round display. Batting consistency, early breakthroughs and the ability to handle pressure could play a key role in determining the outcome.

India have already secured the series with back-to-back eight-wicket wins, including a successful chase of 406 runs in the second ODI. With the series decided, attention could turn to player rotation and opportunities for those seeking to strengthen their case ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. West Indies, meanwhile, will look to address their bowling concerns and finish the series with a win.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: What Next For West Indies?

The West Indies' tour of India will continue with a five-match T20I series after the ODI series concludes. The first T20I will be played on October 6 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The remaining T20Is will be played in Ranchi on October 9, Indore on October 11, Hyderabad on October 14 and Bengaluru on October 17.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Full Squads

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales.

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