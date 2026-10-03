Digger Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Film Sees Slow Opening In India, Eyes Weekend Boost

Tom Cruise's Digger released in theatres on Friday and has begun its box-office run in India and overseas. After a slow start across both markets, the film will now look to gain momentum over the weekend despite competition from other releases.

Here's a look at Digger's Day 1 collection, India and worldwide performance.

India Box Office, Advance Booking

According to the India box-office tracker data provided, Digger collected Rs 62 lakh net and Rs 69 lakh gross on Day 1 from 579 shows, with an overall occupancy of 15.6%, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ahead of its release, Digger recorded Rs 1.12 crore in advance bookings in India for its first six days, selling 30,607 tickets across 1,945 shows. After excluding blocked seats, the collection stood at Rs 51.08 lakh.

Day 1 had the highest advance collection at Rs 34.23 lakh, followed by Day 2 with Rs 28.84 lakh and Day 3 with Rs 26.78 lakh. The October 1 premiere recorded Rs 22.15 lakh, while Days 4, 5 and 6 had advance bookings of Rs 18.85 lakh, Rs 9.02 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh, respectively.

Worldwide Box Office

Digger earned $1.2 million from Thursday previews in North America, but its overall opening is expected to be weak. Deadline has projected an opening of under $10 million domestically and less than $20 million worldwide, falling short of Warner Bros.' initial $12 million-$15 million estimate. The film reportedly has a production budget of $180 million.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Pooja Meri Jaan, Kill Jackie & More - Here's What To Watch

All About Digger

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger follows wealthy oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, whose drilling operations trigger a major environmental crisis when a huge iceberg heads towards Europe. As panic spreads, Digger tries to present himself as humanity's saviour instead of taking responsibility for the disaster.

The film later takes an unexpected turn, revealing that the events are part of a stage play called Fossil Fools. Tom Cruise's character is actually Curtis, an actor playing Digger, who grows increasingly uncomfortable with the exaggerated portrayal of the crisis. The story then shifts between the play and what happens behind the scenes, touching on themes of environmental responsibility, accountability and how people react to disasters.

Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell/Curtis, alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sandra Hüller. The film features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki and music by Cosmo Sheldrake. It runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes and has an A certification in India.

ALSO READ: Avengers Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 7 — Marvel Re-Release Wraps First Week On A Steady Note

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.