Dharavi Set For Singapore, HK-Style Revamp; Fadnavis Directs Distribution Of 10,000 Houses By March 2028

With the Dharavi Redevelopment Project gaining momentum, Asia's largest slum is poised for a major transformation, following Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directives to the authorities to ensure that at least 10,000 eligible residents are handed over new homes by March 2028 as part of the first phase of the ambitious urban renewal initiative, NDTV reported.

During a high-level review meeting in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the redevelopment should draw inspiration from modern housing models in Singapore and Hong Kong while remaining focused on residents' welfare rather than commercial gains.

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Emphasising that the initiative goes beyond a conventional real-estate development project, the chief minister said the focus is on enhancing the living standards of Dharavi residents while safeguarding the settlement's social ecosystem, local industries and rich cultural heritage.

The redevelopment plan includes modern housing units with separate kitchens, bedrooms, toilets and adequate ventilation for eligible beneficiaries.

Authorities are also working on measures to safeguard livelihoods, particularly for small businesses engaged in leather, textiles, recycling and food processing.

A dedicated MSME support framework is being prepared, while modern infrastructure such as cloud kitchens is proposed for food entrepreneurs.

The project envisions significant upgrades in connectivity and urban infrastructure.

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Plans include India's first multi-modal transport hub linking railway networks, metro corridors and future transport systems.

Facilities such as city check-in services, enhanced waterway access and provisions for future air taxi operations are also being considered.

To speed up implementation, the government plans to establish a single-window clearance mechanism for approvals and NOCs.

Rehabilitation buildings in Dharavi are targeted for completion within 42 months, with the broader redevelopment expected to be completed over the next decade.

The project will also feature green spaces, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and environmental conservation measures, including large-scale tree plantation and scientific transplantation, as Mumbai seeks to give Dharavi a modern global identity.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is one of India's most ambitious urban transformation programmes, aimed at converting Asia's largest slum into a modern, sustainable and inclusive township.

The project is being executed through a special purpose vehicle under a public-private partnership between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group.

The project is expected to reshape one of Mumbai's most densely populated settlements while balancing rehabilitation, economic growth and social inclusion.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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