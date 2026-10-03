Punjabi Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead In Amritsar, Police Launch Probe

Popular Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday, with police launching an investigation into the killing.

Sandhu, whose full name was Madhusudan Sandhu, was reportedly found lying on a road with a gunshot wound.

A video purportedly showing him injured on the road has circulated widely on social media.

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According to reports, Sandhu was rushed to a hospital but died while being taken for medical treatment.

Soon after the incident, a police team reached the spot and began collecting evidence as it sought to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible. Two unidentified men were reported to have opened fire at Sandhu.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known, and police had not publicly established what led to the attack.

Sandhu had built a substantial following on social media through content centred on makeup, fashion and entertainment.

He also appeared on podcasts and other digital platforms, where he spoke about the beauty industry, Punjabi cinema and issues relating to gender and identity.

Sandhu had faced homophobic trolling on social media and had spoken publicly about his identity. He had also addressed criticism of his appearance and gender expression.

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A Josh Talks profile described Sandhu as an influencer, stylist and makeup artist and documented his experiences of being subjected to taunts over gender and sexuality.

Sandhu began his professional career in the fashion industry as a stylist and assistant costume designer in films in Punjab and Mumbai. He later gained popularity through Instagram reels and viral videos, sharing content around lifestyle, social norms, LGBTQ+ acceptance and pop culture.

He also appeared in Punjabi films, building a public profile across social media, fashion and entertainment.

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