CBI Arrests 'Kingpin' In Rs 6,000-Crore Mahadev Betting App Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Abhishek Kumar, an alleged kingpin of the Mahadev betting app case, according to a press released shared via 'X' from the investigation agency on Thursday.

Kumar faced arrest as soon as he landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad from Dubai.

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The Investigation so far uncovered an allegedly active role of Abhishek Kumar in operating online betting and gambling operations under the Mahadev Book.This applied to co-ordinating panels, collection of funds and acquiring immovable assets in Dubai out of the illegal funds from betting and gambling.

The CBI also found " incriminating material" on Kumar's person and seized it, linking the crimes he is accused of to other associates such as Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Son,.

"The seized material prima facie shows his active role in the operation of the Mahadev Betting App and he worked closely with other main accused namely Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Son," the press release said.

The CBI produced Kumar before the local court at Hyderabad shortly after the arrest and it obtained three days of transit remand. He was later produced before the Raipur Court taken into police custody remand for two days.

"It may be recalled that the Government of Chhattisgarh had transferred 13 FIRs registered at different Police Stations of Chhattisgarh relating to the Mahadev Betting App to the CBI, which were taken over by the CBI," the release said.

"So far, the CBI has filed 08 chargesheets in the matter against 100 accused persons, including the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App, panel operators, hawala operators and public servants of the Government of Chhattisgarh. Further investigation is continuing to trace the other absconding accused," it added.

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The CBI stated that efforts are ongoing to bring the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App back to India to face trial.

"So far, seven Red Corner Notices and two Extraction Proposals have been sent and extradition proceedings against the two accused are underway. The CBI remains committed to bringing all those involved in the illegal betting operations to justice and to identifying and tracing the proceeds of crime generated through them," the release stated.

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