Bakaiti Season 2 Release: Kataria Family Is Back! Check Plot, Cast, Recap & More About Comedy Drama

The Kataria family is back, and life under one roof is about to get even more crowded. Bakaiti Season 2 returns with familiar faces, new family members and fresh situations adding to the drama and chaos.

The Hindi family comedy-drama picks up from the world established in its first season while expanding the Kataria family's story.

Here's a quick recap of the first season, what to expect from the new chapter, its cast and more.

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Episode 1 Quick Recap

Released on 2025, Bakaiti Season 1 follows the cash-strapped Kataria family in old Ghaziabad, where lawyer Sanjay struggles to keep his practice running while refusing to sell their ancestral home. To earn extra income, he and his wife Sushma rent out a room, forcing their 21-year-old daughter Naina to share her space with her younger brother Bharat, leading to frequent clashes.

As their financial troubles continue, the family explores side businesses, including a home boutique and a local food venture. Naina's plans to study outside the city also create tension with her father. The conflict peaks when she leaves home on her birthday, prompting Uncle Ajay to help find her and the family to confront their communication issues and strengthen their bond.

What To Expect From Season 2?

Season 2 brings both branches of the Kataria family together at Kataria Kutir. With more people sharing the same space, relationships are tested by financial troubles, old disagreements and new complications.

The new season will expand the family's story with new members, a more crowded household and plenty of fresh family drama and chaos.

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Cast And Characters

Rajesh Tailang returns as Sanjay Kataria, alongside Sheeba Chaddha as Sushma, Tanya Sharma as Naina and Aditya Shukla as Bharat. The supporting cast includes Poonam Jangra, Parvinder Jit Singh, Shashwat Chaturvedi, Ramesh Rai, Devishi Madaan, Abhijeet Chavan and Ritwik Nambiar.

Team Behind The Series

Samar Iqbal directs the series, with Sheetal Kapoor, Gaurav Madan, Gunjan Saxena and Neha Pawar credited as writers. Dice Media is behind the production.

Director Samar said in a statement that Bakaiti draws from the familiar chaos of families who express love through everyday gestures rather than words. He added that Season 2 keeps the humour and madness of the first season while exploring the characters, relationships and emotions more deeply, promising “more heart, more humour” and plenty of bakaiti”.

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When And Where To Watch?

Bakaiti Season 2 will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on September 25, 2026.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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